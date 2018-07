Pitcher Danny Salazar underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Monday morning in Dallas, the Cleveland Indians announced.

Salazar, who has been on the disabled list all season, will not throw for 12 to 16 weeks and will miss the rest of the season, the team said.

Salazar, 28, was an All-Star for Cleveland in 2016. He has had problems with his elbow and forearm in recent years. Last year, he went 5-6 with a 4.28 ERA.