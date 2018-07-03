PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have reinstated center fielder A.J. Pollock from the 10-day disabled list, putting a key bat back in their lineup as they try to hold onto the NL West lead.

Pollock was slated to start Monday night against St. Louis in his first game back since breaking his left thumb while diving for a ball in the outfield against Milwaukee on May 14.

Pollock hit .293 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs in 40 games before the injury, helping the Diamondbacks race out to the NL West lead.

Arizona also purchased the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Reno and released right-hander Troy Scribner. Right-hander Silvino Bracho and utilityman Christian Walker were optioned to Reno.