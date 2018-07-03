        <
          Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall sits out Monday with left calf strain

          11:47 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Cleveland Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall is "definitely" heading to the disabled list with a left calf strain, manager Terry Francona said Monday.

          Chisenhall, a late scratch from Monday night's game against the Kansas City Royals, is leading the Indians with a .321 batting average in 29 games and has 11 home runs and 46 RBIs.

          Chisenhall missed nearly two months earlier in the season with a Grade 2 left calf strain, which indicates a partial tear. He was out from April 8 until June 5.

          He also missed about seven weeks last season with another left calf strain.

          Rajai Davis took Chisenhall's place in the batting order Monday and played center field, with Tyler Naquin shifting over to right.

