Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo met with St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during batting practice Monday night to patch things up after the two men nearly came to blows the last time the teams met in April.

In that April 8 game, Lovullo uttered a profanity Molina thought was directed at him while arguing with an umpire. Molina charged Lovullo during the argument and both were suspended a game for their actions.

Lovullo said after that game that he "made a mistake with some of the wording that I chose" and said Monday before the game, "once again I'm really sorry about that happening."

After Lovullo spoke with reporters he went up to Molina and was seen talking with him and both men were spotted putting an arm around each other. The conversation ended with a fist bump.

After Monday's game, in which Molina had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in a 6-3 Cardinals victory, he said, "Everything is in the past. I have a bunch of respect for him and the organization, so everything is good."

Lovullo told reporters that he preferred to keep his conversation with Molina "between Yadi and I," but when asked if he considered the matter closed, he answered, "correct."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.