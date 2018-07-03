The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves activated closer Arodys Vizcaino from the disabled list on Tuesday.

The right-handed reliever was placed on the DL on June 24 with inflammation in his right shoulder.

He is 2-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 15 saves in 17 chances this season.

Dan Winkler and A.J. Minter both picked up two saves while Vizcaino was sidelined.

Outfielder Michael Reed was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

The Braves have a 3 1/2-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East entering Tuesday's games.