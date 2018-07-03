        <
          Braves activate closer Arodys Vizcaino, on DL with shoulder inflammation

          3:06 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves activated closer Arodys Vizcaino from the disabled list on Tuesday.

          The right-handed reliever was placed on the DL on June 24 with inflammation in his right shoulder.

          He is 2-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 15 saves in 17 chances this season.

          Dan Winkler and A.J. Minter both picked up two saves while Vizcaino was sidelined.

          Outfielder Michael Reed was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

          The Braves have a 3 1/2-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East entering Tuesday's games.

