Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann will undergo surgery on his injured right knee and is expected to miss four to six weeks, according to The Athletic.

The Astros placed McCann on the 10-day disabled list before their game Tuesday against the Texas Rangers. Max Stassi is expected take over as Houston's primary catcher while McCann is sidelined.

McCann, 34, is batting .206 with five home runs and 17 RBIs this season, his second with the Astros.