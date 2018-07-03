Outfielder Colby Rasmus told the Baltimore Orioles that he plans to retire again, manager Buck Showalter told reporters.

The Orioles placed Rasmus on the restricted list on Tuesday. Showalter told reporters that the reasons for Rasmus' decision were private.

Rasmus had previously retired last July when he told the Tampa Bay Rays that he was stepping away from baseball. However, he decided to return this season, signing with the Orioles in February.

He was hitting .281 with nine home runs and 23 RBIs for the Rays last season when he left the team but wasn't having as much success for the Orioles this season. He is hitting .133 with one home run and one RBI in 49 plate appearances this season.

Rasmus, 31, is a career .241 hitter with 166 homers and 491 RBIs in 1,092 games over 10 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Rays and Orioles.