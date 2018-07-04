The Seattle Mariners have reached agreement on a one-year contract extension with starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal will pay LeBlanc a guaranteed $2.75 million in 2019, a source told ESPN.com, and can increase to $4.75 million with performance bonuses based on innings pitched. The agreement includes three club/vesting option years and could pay LeBlanc a total of $32 million if he meets designated targets for innings pitched from 2020 to '22.

The contract buys out the final year of salary arbitration for LeBlanc, who will have five years of MLB service time after this season.

"We're all very happy for Wade, who has earned everything that's come his way," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "His contributions on the mound have been integral to our success this season. In addition, his character, versatility and dependability make him a solid fit for our team moving forward."

LeBlanc, 33, has a 33-35 record and a 4.29 ERA in the big leagues with San Diego, Miami, Houston, the Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh, Seattle and the New York Yankees. He spent most of spring training with the Yankees and signed a one-year deal with Seattle after being released near the end of camp.

In 16 appearances as a starter and reliever this season, LeBlanc is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA. He moved into the Mariners' starting rotation on May 3.

LeBlanc's largest previous contract came in 2015, when he made $1 million to pitch for the Seibu Lions in Japan.