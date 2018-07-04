Real or not? Ohtani is back too late to save the Angels

In his first at-bat since June 6, Shohei Ohtani gets caught looking on a Wade LeBlanc pitch on the outside corner. (0:15)

Shohei Ohtani returned to the Los Angeles Angels lineup at a much-needed time, with the Angels scuffling at a game over .500 and beginning a must-win series against a team they have to chase down for a playoff spot. When Ohtani last pitched on June 6, the Angels were 35-28 and just four games behind Seattle and three games behind Houston. FanGraphs didn't give them much chance to win the division, but tabbed their playoff odds at 35 percent. Editor's Picks The state of MLB's pennant races: Get ready for some fun As baseball embarks on the second half of the season, we reset what is looking like a wild ride to the postseason, including an epic battle in the AL East.

It's been a long month since for Angels fans, however. While the Angels went 8-14 without Ohtani, the Astros went 17-6 and the Mariners went 16-8. They were now 11 games behind Seattle.

So, Ohtani to the rescue -- well, half of him -- except that he wasn't able to solve Wade LeBlanc or Edwin Diaz as he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Seattle's 4-1 victory on Tuesday, as the Mariners ran their win streak to eight games. Ohtani struck out looking at a 1-2 slider in the second, swung at the first pitch in his second at-bat and fouled out to left field, struck out looking again at a 1-2 fastball on the outside corner in the seventh inning and then struck out against Diaz for the final out, flailing at a slider at the knees.

Is it too late for the Angels to mount any kind of run? It feels like it. There's the simple matter of the vast ground they have to make up on Seattle. Even if the Mariners collapse, there are the A's to contend with. Oakland beat San Diego 6-2 and the A's have now won 13 of their past 16 to climb eight games over .500. The Angels still have too many holes in the lineup and the rotation continues to dig deep for healthy arms -- the Angels have started 12 different pitchers and five of those guys are currently on the DL, and that doesn't include Ohtani.

Ohtani remains a fascinating story and his return indicates the urgency of the Angels to win now. It does seem they've basically decided to postpone surgery to let him hit -- which makes sense, since either way he might not return to pitching until 2020 -- and there was some criticism with how they handled him. That doesn't seem fair; heck, he averaged less than a start per week until he landed on the DL and they gave him plenty of days off around his pitching assignments. For now, he'll hit. They have five more games against Seattle before the All-Star break. The Angels pretty much need to win all five.

And their playoff chances now? Down to 1.8 percent.

It's Max Muncy's world and we're all living in it: The guy is incredible:

Muncy's 20th home run came in his 183rd at-bat, the fewest ABs to reach 20 home runs in Dodgers history (Cody Bellinger needed just 189 last year). Heck, if he keeps it up, Muncy has a chance at becoming just the fifth player in Los Angeles Dodgers history to hit 40:

Shawn Green, 49 (2001)

Adrian Beltre, 48 (2004)

Gary Sheffield, 43 (2000)

Shawn Green, 42 (2002)

Mike Piazza, 40 (1997)

The Dodgers have been pretty incredible as well. They hit six home runs in the 8-3 win over the Pirates, giving us this factoid:

The Dodgers now have hit 66 home runs since June 1.



The Royals and Marlins both have hit 68 home runs all season. — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) July 4, 2018

Since June 1, the Dodgers have hit .263/.345/.529 and averaged 5.90 runs per game, most in the majors. Their two best All-Star candidates or Muncy and Matt Kemp. You can't predict baseball.

Weird game of the year: The Rays beat the Marlins 9-6 in 16 innings, but here was the fun part: After the Rays scored five runs in the top of the 16th, Kevin Cash brought in backup catcher Jesus Sucre to pitch, even though Jose Alvarado had been warming up in the top of the inning. Alvarado was warming up because Vidal Nuno had injured his hamstring on a base hit and had to be removed from the game.

It nearly led to the managerial blunder of the year. The first three Marlins reached on ground ball singles. Cash then apparently wanted to remove Sucre, but he had made two mounds visits with Sucre facing a batter. So Sucre pitched to Bryan Holaday, who hit a deep fly ball that Kevin Kiermaier chased down. Only then did Alvarado come in and the Marlins actually got the tying run to the plate.

Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise: How do you sum up the misery that is the 2018 New York Mets. Well, there's this:

Or this:

The Mets are 11-15 when their starter goes at least 6 and allows 2 ER or fewer.



The 11 wins are the fewest such wins



The 15 losses are tied for the most such losses.



The Yankees are 28-1 in those games entering today — Mark Simon (@MarkASimonSays) July 4, 2018

Mark then updated his post to reflect that the Mets are now 11-16 in such games. Knowing this, you won't be surprised to know the bullpen is last in the majors in Win Probability Added. I guess Mickey Callaway was a lot smarter when he could give the ball to Andrew Miller and Cody Allen.

On Tuesday, the Mets led the Blue Jays 5-0 and found a way to lose. Let's just say the bullpen was rather ineffective as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth off rookie Tim Peterson for the 7-5 victory for Toronto. That 11-1 start for the Mets feels like it happened in another century; they have gone 22-48 since. I don't think Mets fans will take solace in the fact that's still a better winning percentage than the Orioles or Royals.

I'm not sure this is a good thing: The Brewers blanked the Twins 2-0 as Junior Guerra tossed five scoreless innings and the wonderful and amazing Josh Hader tossed three hitless frames in relief. Eric Thames' two-run homer held up. But get this: the Brewers also struck out 16 times in just eight innings and had seven fly ball outs and one liner to third base. Which means there wasn't a single ground ball out or out at first base. It's actually the sixth time in the past 20 years a first baseman hasn't recorded a putout or assist.

The three innings from Hader may seem a little surprising, but he actually hasn't pitched a whole lot of late. He hadn't gone more than three outs or 18 pitches in an appearance since June 11, so Craig Counsell simply calculated the score of the game and the lack of pitches of late and let Hader go a little deeper. He's up to 83 strikeouts in 44 ⅔ innings and has struck out 50.9 percent of all batters faced.