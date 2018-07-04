Washington Nationals slugger Matt Adams has been activated from the 10-day disabled list after missing over two weeks with a broken finger.

Adams suffered a fractured left index finger on June 15 when he was hit by a pitch and has missed Washington's last 16 games. He is batting .275 with 13 home runs and 36 RBIs in 57 games this season, his first with the Nationals.

The Nationals announced the move before Wednesday morning's game against the Boston Red Sox. The left-handed hitting Adams was not in Washington's starting lineup against Boston left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Nationals designated left-hander Tim Collins for assignment to create a roster spot for Adams. Collins posted a 2.77 ERA in 17 relief appearances for Washington.