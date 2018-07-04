Atlanta Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman left Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees after being hit by a pitch just above his right elbow.

Freeman was plunked by Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia in the third inning. The two-time All-Star did not receive any medical attention and initially stayed in the game before being replaced by Danny Santana in the fourth inning.

The Braves have not disclosed any diagnosis or details about Freeman's injury.

Freeman, 28, is batting .308 with 16 home runs and 56 RBIs this season for the Braves.