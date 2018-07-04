        <
          Los Angeles Angels place Tyler Skaggs on DL

          3:39 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Left-hander Tyler Skaggs, who leads the Los Angeles Angels in wins, ERA and strikeouts this season, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a right adductor strain.

          The move was made retroactive to Sunday. Skaggs had been scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners, but Jaime Barria (5-4, 3.40 ERA) will start in his place.

          Skaggs, 26, is 6-5 with a 2.64 ERA in 16 starts this season. He has stuck out 100 batters in 92 innings pitched.

          The Angels activated another member of the starting rotation Wednesday, however, as right-hander Garrett Richards was reinstated from the disabled list. He is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners. The 30-year-old Richards, who is 4-4 with a 3.42 ERA in 14 starts, had been sidelined since the middle of last month with a left hamstring strain.

          The Angels also placed outfielder Chris Young on the 10-day DL on Tuesday and optioned utilityman Kaleb Cowart to Triple-A Salt Lake. The team recalled outfielder Jabari Blash and right-hander Deck McGuire from Salt Lake in corresponding moves.

