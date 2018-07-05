        <
          Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka looks sharp in Triple-A rehab start

          9:06 PM ET
          • ESPN

          New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, recovering from a strained right and left hamstring, struck out four over five innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday night.

          Tanaka threw 49 of 69 pitches for strikes against the Buffalo Bisons, the Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A team. He gave up a two-run homer in the first inning but then cruised through the next four innings, retiring 12 batters in a row before being pulled for a new pitcher.

          Tanaka's target is to rejoin the Yankees before the All-Star break in mid-July. He faced minor leaguers last week at the Yankees' spring training complex in Tampa, Florida, striking out four during the hitless outing.

          He was 7-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 13 starts before getting hurt June 8 while running the bases in a game against the New York Mets.

