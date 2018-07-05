The San Francisco Giants activated right-hander Johnny Cueto from the 60-day disabled list Thursday.

Cueto had been on the DL since April 22 because of a sprain in his right elbow.

He got off to a fast start for the Giants this season, going 3-0 with an 0.84 ERA, 26 strikeouts and six walks in 32 innings before being sidelined.

The Giants are 45-43 and still in the mix in the National League West, 3 1/2 games behind the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks and three games behind the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

They are set to get more reinforcements, with right-hander Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) expected to be activated from the disabled list this weekend.