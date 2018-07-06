Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger was scratched from Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels with a bruised right knee.

The Mariners also placed starting catcher Mike Zunino on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised left ankle. Haniger is second in the American League with 62 RBIs. He's batting .269, with 17 home runs.

It's not clear what the cause of the injury is, or whether it's anything that warrants concern. Haniger ran into the wall yesterday chasing a foul ball, but stayed in the game.

Ben Gamel is taking Haniger's place in right field, and Guillermo Heredia will start in center.

Manager Scott Servais said Zunino rolled his ankle running the bases late in Seattle's 7-4 loss Wednesday to the Angels.

Zunino was immediately sent in for X-rays on Thursday, and had his foot immobilized in a boot in the clubhouse before the series finale.

"It's not good news,'' Servais said.

Chris Herrmann takes over as the starting catcher, and David Freitas was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to serve as the backup.

Zunino is batting .189 with 12 home runs and 29 RBIs this season. He is just 2-for-13 during the Mariners' current homestand, but came on as a pinch hitter Wednesday, and got a hit and walked.

Zunino spent three weeks on the DL earlier in the season with a strained left oblique.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.