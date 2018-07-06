A few observations from the St. Louis Cardinals-San Francisco Giants game, an 11-2 St. Louis win:

• This was Johnny Cueto's return from the disabled list, but Cardinals starter Luke Weaver stole the show with 5⅓ perfect innings before Gorkys Hernandez beat out an infield hit (Alen Hanson followed one out later with a two-run homer). Those were the only hits Weaver allowed over eight innings. Weaver has had a rocky first half with a 4.92 ERA and has had trouble going deep into games, so this was a much-needed effort to get through six innings and then some. I still like his stuff, although he needs to improve the curveball, and he'd be near the top of my list of pitchers I expect to improve in the second half.

• Cueto, meanwhile, was roughed up, as the Cardinals knocked him around for four runs right of the gate, including a Jedd Gyorko home run, and then Matt Carpenter homered in the second. The Giants are only a game over .500 and have been outscored by 32 runs, but they have to be reasonably happy at just 3½ games out of first place considering Cueto and Madison Bumgarner have made just six starts apiece. Jeff Samardzija is slated to return from the DL on Saturday.

• The more I see Harrison Bader, the more I like him. He's an impressive athlete, with excellent speed and defense in right field (his plus-14 Defensive Runs Saved are second among all MLB outfielders), plus some pop from a compact frame:

As a bonus, he has some of the best hair in the game and just looks cool out there. The question has always been whether he'll hit -- his control of the strike zone is a weak point -- but he's now at .274/.339/.423. He hadn't homered since May 30 and Cardinals right fielders were abysmal in June, but I'd just let this kid play and see how the bat develops. They need his defense and I like the energy and enthusiasm he brings.

• Carpenter is still so underappreciated. Everyone wanted to write him off after that terrible start, yet here he is, hitting .264/.373/.517 with 16 home runs.

• The Giants still feel a bat short to me. They're without Evan Longoria, but he had a .278 OBP before his injury. They've actually received surprising production from Hanson and Hernandez, or they'd really be in trouble. Hunter Pence is cooked and Buster Posey simply isn't a big power threat anymore (five home runs). They could slide Hanson to second base, where Joe Panik hasn't hit, and look for a left fielder.

• In other words, this could be a season when the Giants sneak into a wild card and then Bumgarner and Cueto get hot in the postseason and Pablo Sandoval hits like six home runs and the Giants win another World Series.

Brewers continue to roll: The Brewers beat the Braves 7-2 for their fourth straight win as they continue to have one of the best first halves in franchise history:

The @Brewers 52 wins are tied for the 3rd-most wins before the All-Star break in franchise history pic.twitter.com/1ECKzETx2w — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 6, 2018

Milwaukee's current .598 win percentage would be a franchise record:

2011: 96-66, .593

1979: 95-66, .590

1982: 95-67, .586

Team meeting of the year: After a fifth straight loss on Wednesday dropped them seven games out of first place, the Nationals held a players-only meeting. "I think we all know that we are capable of playing better baseball, and it's time we do it," Trea Turner said after the game. "It's do or die now."

The Nationals promptly fell behind 9-0 to the Marlins on Thursday, as a cascade of boos rained down from the stands. Then ... well, maybe not a miracle, but definitely what ESPN colleague Tim Kurkjian would label as a "circle this game" turn of events. The Nationals scored a run in the fourth. They scored four more in the fifth, then Turner's grand slam in the sixth made it 10-9:

Washington added four more in the seventh and held on for the 14-12 victory -- remarkably, even though Nos. 3 and 4 hitters Anthony Rendon and Bryce Harper went a combined 0-for-8 (Harper did draw two walks). Turner finished with eight RBIs, tying the MLB record for RBIs in a game from the leadoff spot with five others, while Matt Adams returned from the DL and went 4-for-5.

I noted this the other day: The Nationals still have 15 games against the Marlins and 13 against the Mets. If they clean up on those two teams, they can get back in the race.

Eddie Matz has the report on the largest comeback in Nationals history.

Astros are still good: The Astros are still in the midst of what started as a 36-game stretch against sub-.500 teams (although the A's have since climbed over .500 and the Rays are at .500). They won the first 10 of those games and are now 20-6 after scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth against White Sox closer Joakim Soria for the 4-3 victory, their fourth win this season after entering the ninth inning trailing (only the Yankees with five have more). Yuli Gurriel, who leads the AL with a .420 average with runners in scoring position, knocked in the winning with a soft liner over the drawn-in second baseman.

The Astros are doing this with a bit of a makeshift lineup at the moment. Carlos Correa and Brian McCann are on the DL, so Alex Bregman has shifted to short and Gurriel played third on Thursday, with Tyler White at first. Meanwhile, George Springer has been scuffling, Jake Marisnick is still under .200 and Marwin Gonzalez hasn't replicated his 2017 production. The Astros are still tied with the Indians for fourth in the majors at 5.02 runs per game, but in 15 games since the end of that winning streak they've averaged just 3.93 runs per game. Overall, they're averaging half a run game less than in 2017:

2017: .282/.346/.478, 5.53 runs per game, .309 BABIP, 17.3 percent SO rate

2018: .261/.335/.435, 5.02 runs per game, .301 BABIP, 20.3 percent SO rate

Offense is down across the American League from 4.71 to 4.40 runs, so take that into consideration, but the drop in BABIP and increase in strikeout rate has cut deep in Houston's team average. I wouldn't label this a major concern, especially since I think you can expect better numbers from Springer and Correa in the second half, but the lineup doesn't look nearly as scary as it did last season. Oh, they're still on pace for 105 wins. The pitching is pretty good.

Battle of the baseball skies: We have San Francisco ...

We have Seattle ...

Baseball is a beautiful thing.