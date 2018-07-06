        <
          Carlos Carrasco activated off Indians' DL for Friday's game against the Athletics

          7:34 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have activated Carlos Carrasco from the disabled list to make his first start since June 16.

          The right-hander's return gets Cleveland closer to full strength as the AL Central leader opens a 10-game homestand beginning Friday night against the Oakland Athletics.

          Carrasco has been out since he was struck on the right forearm by a line drive hit by Minnesota's Joe Mauer. Carrasco, who has a history of being hit on the mound, was lucky to avoid a more serious injury.

          He is 8-5 with a 4.24 ERA in 15 starts.

          To make room for Carrasco, the Indians designated right-hander George Kontos for assignment. He appeared in six games.

          Also, the Indians acquired right-hander James Hoyt in a trade with the Houston Astros for right-hander Tommy DeJuneas. Hoyt was assigned to Triple-A Columbus.

