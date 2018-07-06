WASHINGTON -- Stephen Strasburg is getting close to returning.

The Washington Nationals hurler, out since June 8 with shoulder inflammation, threw 50 pitches during a simulated game Friday afternoon at Nationals Park.

"Stephen looks really good," manager Davey Martinez said. "We'll see how he feels, but he might be ready to go out on a rehab assignment possibly Tuesday. We'll see how he feels then, and maybe one more. But very encouraging."

If Strasburg were to make a rehab start on Tuesday followed by one after that, it would put him on target to return from the disabled list right after the All-Star break.

Strasburg's absence has had a substantial impact on the Nationals. Prior to his injury, Washington starters ranked first in the NL with a 2.95 ERA. Since the 29-year old righty hit the shelf, his colleagues have worked to a major-league worst 6.62 ERA and have recorded just one win in 24 games. During that stretch, the Nats have gone 7-17 and fallen from a half-game up in the NL East to six games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

During that stretch, the Nats have gone 7-17 and fallen from a half-game up in the NL East to six games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

A former first overall pick in 2009, Strasburg is 6-6 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts this season.