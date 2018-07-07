Rays pitcher Chris Archer will rejoin the Tampa Bay rotation Monday, when he will face the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field.

Archer has not pitched a game since June 2. He went on the disabled list with a strained left abdomen June 5 and suffered a couple of setbacks that prolonged his recovery. He will likely be on a pitch count Monday.

Archer has a 3-4 record and a 4.24 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 76⅓ innings pitched this season.

The right-hander had a rehab start Tuesday and looked sharp. Archer went four innings, striking out seven and allowing no hits and no runs. He threw 54 pitches, 37 for strikes. He faced 14 batters and allowed one walk.