ANAHEIM, Calif. -- First pitch for the Freeway Series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels was a blistering 108 degrees late Friday afternoon, setting a new Angel Stadium record.

The previous high in Anaheim, California, was 106 degrees, which occurred during a September day game in 1988 and a September night game in 2007.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called it "uncommonly hot" on Friday and shortened his team's on-field batting-practice session, and opted to conduct his pregame media session from inside an air-conditioned interview room between the two clubhouses.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia had his players skip outdoor batting practice entirely.

"There's no doubt we backed off some of the things that we do outside," Scioscia said before the game. "Our guys, usually they're out there every day, getting ready, working hard. But when it gets to this extreme, I think less is more. We'll be ready to play, but we'll get ready inside."