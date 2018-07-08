New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman left Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a recurrence of left knee tendinitis.

Chapman struck out Randal Grichuk before exiting in the ninth inning, escorted by a team trainer. He was replaced by Chasen Shreve, who allowed a home run to Aledmys Diaz but finished out the Yankees' 8-5 win.

Chapman has been dealing with left knee tendinitis since early May.

According to ESPN's Marly Rivera, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it wasn't worth keeping Chapman in the game with a four-run lead.

Chapman told the YES Network via an interpreter that he "just felt a little more discomfort today" than he has over the past couple weeks, and would take things day-by-day.