The Boston Red Sox placed catcher Christian Vazquez on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a broken right pinkie he suffered sliding into second base Saturday night.

Vazquez had a two-run single in the seventh inning of Boston's 15-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. He suffered the injury when he stole second base. Sandy Leon replaced Vazquez at catcher in the bottom of the eighth.

He has appeared in 60 games this season (54 starts) and is hitting .213 with three home runs and 14 RBIs. He has thrown out 31 percent of attempted base stealers (8 of 18) and has a .994 fielding percentage. The Red Sox are 19-5 in Vazquez's past 24 starts.

Christian Vazquez had a two-run single in the seventh inning Saturday night but broke his right pinkie stealing a base later in the inning. Brian Davidson/Getty Images

With Vazquez out, Leon (.260, 4 HR, 18 RBIs) will be the full-time starting catcher; Blake Swihart will be the backup.

In other moves Sunday, the Red Sox placed left-handed reliever Brian Johnson on the 10-day disabled list with left hip inflammation. The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Boston recalled right-handers William Cuevas and Ryan Brasier from Triple-A Pawtucket in corresponding moves.