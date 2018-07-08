The Milwaukee Brewers got one member of their starting outfield back from the disabled list Sunday but placed another member on the DL in his place.

Lorenzo Cain, who has been sidelined since June 27 with a left groin strain, was reinstated Sunday but Ryan Braun was placed on the 10-day DL with a back strain. Braun was scratched from Saturday night's lineup against the Atlanta Braves but pinch hit in the ninth.

Cain is batting third and playing center field in Sunday's game against the Braves.

Cain is hitting .291 average with eight home runs, 26 RBIs and 16 stolen bases this season. Braun is hitting just .235 but has 10 home runs and 35 RBIs.

The Brewers also placed catcher Manny Pina on the 10-day DL Sunday with a left biceps strain (retroactive to Saturday). The club recalled catcher Jacob Nottingham from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take his spot on the roster.

In other moves, the Brewers called up right-hander Corbin Burnes and infielder Nate Orf from Colorado Springs, optioned right-hander Aaron Wilkerson to Triple-A and designated left-hander Mike Zagurski for assignment.