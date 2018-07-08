The Texas Rangers added a pair of veteran players Sunday, acquiring outfielder Austin Jackson and right-hander Cory Gearrin in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

Texas also acquired minor league right-hander Jason Bahr from San Francisco, which received a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Jackson, 31, batted .242 with 13 RBIs in 59 games this season for the Giants. Gearrin, 32, posted a 4.20 ERA in 35 relief appearances with San Francisco.

To make room for Jackson and Gearrin on their 40-man roster, the Rangers transferred pitchers Matt Bush and Tony Barnette to the 60-day disabled list.

The Giants parted with Jackson and Gearrin to create space on their 40-man roster for right-hander Ray Black and outfielder Steven Duggar, who had their contracts purchased and will be available for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.