Shortstop Alcides Escobar isn't in the Kansas City Royals' lineup Sunday and will end his consecutive games played streak at 421, which was the longest active streak in the majors.

It's the first game he will miss since Sept. 25, 2015, when Royals manager Ned Yost rested several starters against the Cleveland Indians after his team clinched the AL Central title the night before.

With Escobar sitting, the San Diego Padres' Freddy Galvis will hold the longest active consecutive games streak. He has played in 254 straight, entering Sunday's games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman is next on the list with 97 consecutive games played.

Escobar, an All-Star in 2015, has struggled at the plate this season, hitting just .194 with three home runs and 19 RBIs.

He told reporters that Yost informed him on Saturday that he would be getting the day off Sunday. He said he told Yost, "thank you," according to The Athletic.

Adalberto Mondesi is at shortstop Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

Iron man Cal Ripken Jr. holds the record for consecutive games played, with 2,632.