A day after his 10-RBI outing on Saturday, Mark Reynolds makes his first career pitching appearance in the 9th inning of Sunday's game vs. the Marlins. (0:24)

Mark Reynolds followed his 10-RBI performance on Saturday by making his first career pitching appearance on Sunday.

Reynolds was called upon to pitch with two outs in the ninth inning and the Washington Nationals trailing 10-2 against the Miami Marlins.

He retired the only hitter he faced, getting pinch hitter Bryan Holaday to ground out to first base.

Mark Reynolds made his pitching debut on Sunday, one day after he had 10 RBIs in a game for the Nationals. Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Reynolds is the third player to have a 10-RBI game and a pitching appearance in his career and the second to do both in the same season.

The others:

Mark Whiten pitched an inning in 1998 for the Cleveland Indians and had a 12-RBI game in 1993 for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett pitched an inning last season and had a 10-RBI game last season.

Reynolds is the first to have a 10-RBI game and a pitching appearance on back-to-back days.

On Saturday, Reynolds became the 15th player to record 10 or more RBIs in a game since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920. He went 5-for-5 in the Nationals' 18-4 victory. That performance came after he hit a walk-off home run in the Nationals' 3-2 victory Friday.

The third baseman went 2-for-4 with a run scored on Sunday and is hitting .300 this season. He now also has a perfect 0.00 ERA.