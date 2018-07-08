Jose Altuve explains how much it means to him to make the All-Star team again, especially being MLB's leading vote getter. (1:05)

It's always fun to go over the All-Star rosters because it's always fun to argue about the snubs and the surprises, then complain about the "every team gets an All-Star" rule -- even if a team is on pace to lose 100-plus games.

Picking the American League team was an impossible task because of the depth in candidates at starting pitcher, the depth at shortstop, and the presence of several teams that lacked strong All-Star candidates. So let's start there.

Biggest AL snub: Blake Snell is one of the biggest snubs in recent years that I can remember. Snell leads the AL with a 2.09 ERA, is 12-4 on a mediocre Tampa Bay team, has 132 strikeouts in 116 innings and has held opponents to a .183 average. It's a breakout season for the young lefty, so how did he get left off?

Remember the rules: The players vote for the first five starting pitchers and first three relievers. I mentioned the loaded group of AL starters. The players went with Luis Severino, Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, Chris Sale and Corey Kluber. Hard to argue against anyone in that group. Maybe Snell has an edge over Cole, but Cole started out on fire and that no doubt helped him in the voting.

The players also fill in one backup at each position, including DH, so MLB is limited to only five open spots on the AL team (not including the "Final Vote" choice). Trouble is, at this point, the Rangers, A's, Twins, Tigers and Blue Jays still didn't have a player on the roster. The league office actually caught one break here: Verlander is scheduled to pitch on the Sunday before the All-Star Game, so he'd be inactive for the game, providing six spots.

Of our five teams still missing a player, the one "must have" guy was A's closer Blake Treinen, who is 5-1 with a 0.81 ERA and 22 saves in 24 chances. They went with Shin-Soo Choo to represent the Rangers, which was a solid choice given his .294/.402/.509 line, plus it's kind of cool that he's making his first All-Star team after a good career. That left only one position player spot to fill, but that was kept for the Final Vote -- you can't mix position players with pitchers there -- so you had to go with pitchers from the Twins, Tigers and Blue Jays, and the choices were Jose Berrios, Joe Jimenez and J.A. Happ.

Despite an American League-leading 2.09 ERA, a 12-4 record and 132 strikeouts in 116 innings, Blake Snell was left off the AL All-Star roster. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

That left just one more available spot. MLB went with Trevor Bauer over Snell. Maybe the league didn't want to deal with Bauer's tweets if he'd been left off. Both are obviously more deserving than Berrios or Happ (who began Sunday tied for 32nd in the AL in ERA). Anyway, Bauer does lead the majors in FanGraphs WAR (although Snell leads in Baseball-Reference WAR), so it was hard to leave him off and I'm OK going with the veteran over the breakout guy.

The potential positive: We probably see another pitcher or two pull out or pitch on Sunday, so maybe Snell still finds a way on the team.

Biggest AL surprise: Jimenez had a 12.32 ERA last year in 19 innings, but has a solid 2.85 mark this year with 46 strikeouts in 41 innings. He's OK. He's not the closer. There are other relievers having better seasons. But somebody had to represent the Tigers. The other way you could have done it was pick Nick Castellanos and bump Choo, then go with a Rangers pitcher, but nobody on that staff stands out.

Somebody has to play first base: The fans voted in Jose Abreu as the best in a terrible group, although he's not really having a good season (.259/.315/.448). Mitch Moreland is the backup and at least he has good numbers. The last four AL starters at first base have been Abreu, Justin Smoak, Eric Hosmer and Albert Pujols. This position is not exactly at a historical peak. Moreland is 41st among position players in WAR and he's the only first baseman above 1.0. Ugh.

Only two shortstops: The requirement that the AL choose a backup DH really hinders the flexibility of picking better all-around players So no Andrelton Simmons and no Jean Segura (both are in the Final Vote, however) and no Carlos Correa. Those three rank seventh, 15th and 17th among AL position players in Baseball-Reference WAR.

Final Vote choice: Along with Simmons and Segura, you have Andrew Benintendi, Eddie Rosario and Giancarlo Stanton. The players voted in Michael Brantley (0.7 Baseball-Reference WAR) over Rosario (4.0) or Benintendi (2.6). I'd probably go with Simmons as the most deserving, but Stanton as the guy I'd love to see pinch-hitting late in a tie game.

Some thoughts on the National League ...

play 1:15 Markakis deserving of All-Star nod The Baseball Tonight crew reacts to the National League All-Star team's starting outfield of Bryce Harper, Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis.

Biggest snub: The NL roster was much less complicated and not having two DHs locked in provides two more "free" selections. Really, the only difficult question was: Who do you pick from the Pirates?

By WAR, the biggest position player snubs are Trea Turner (3.5), Brandon Belt (2.9), Matt Carpenter (2.9) and Max Muncy (2.8). All four are in the Final Vote and the players chosen ahead of them were J.T. Realmuto (3.6, and the only Marlins rep), Paul Goldschmidt (3.0) and Scooter Gennett (2.9), all deserving choices.

On the pitching side, Kyle Freeland (4.1), Ross Stripling (2.9) and Tyler Anderson (2.8) are the top guys left off. Freeland and Anderson are underrated because of Coors Field. The MLB picks at pitcher were Patrick Corbin, Miles Mikolas, Kenley Jansen and Felipe Vazquez. Mikolas and Vazquez are the only players from their teams and Corbin has been terrific with a 3.05 ERA and 140 K's in 112 innings. I guess you could have gone with Stripling over Jansen and I always prefer the starter, but given Jansen's long run as one of the game's best closers, you can't argue too much with his selection.

So, biggest snub? I guess I'd go with Freeland. A 3.18 ERA in Coors Field is a pretty remarkable achievement.

Biggest surprise: Let's just say I didn't expect Matt Kemp to (A) even make the Dodgers; (B) be hitting .317 with 15 home runs and 57 RBIs; (C) make the All-Star team; or (D) get voted in as a starter. You can't predict baseball.

Aside from that, Mikolas has been a tremendous story for the Cardinals, coming back to the majors after three seasons in Japan and going to 9-3 with a 2.63 ERA. Getting him for two years and $15.5 million was certainly the smart signing of the offseason.

Final Vote choice: Turner, Belt, Carpenter, Muncy and Jesus Aguilar are a strong group of candidates. My heart says Muncy given his remarkable fairy tale season-from-nowhere. It would be nice to see Turner make it in front of the home fans. Using the same Stanton criteria, Muncy is the guy I'd love to see coming up late with the game on the line (well, unless Aroldis Chapman is pitching, in which case Aguilar may be the guy you want up there).