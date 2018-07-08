Max Scherzer explains what it will feel like to pitch in front of the home crowd in the All-Star game and to face the best players in the game. (2:01)

The American League's starting outfield for next week's All-Star Game certainly isn't lacking in star power, with the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, New York's Aaron Judge and Boston's Mookie Betts getting the nods.

Trout is working on perhaps the best season of his stellar career with the Los Angeles Angels. Judge has 25 homers and 58 RBI for the New York Yankees, and Betts is batting .342 with 22 homers for the major league-leading Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox have a second starter in designated hitter J.D. Martinez.

The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs lead the National League's roster with two starters apiece.

First baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Nick Markakis, a first-time selection at 34, will be joined in the lineup by Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and second baseman Javier Baez.

Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper will be in his usual spot for the All-Star Game, which will be played July 17 at Nationals Park. Harper, voted an All-Star for the fourth straight year, is batting just .218 this season, but he has 21 homers and 50 RBIs.

Matt Kemp of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds out the outfield for the National League, with Colorado's Nolan Arenado and San Francisco's Brandon Crawford joining Baez and Freeman in the infield for the NL.

Baltimore's Manny Machado, a coveted trade target of contending teams, will start at shortstop for the American League, with Chicago's Jose Abreu, Houston's Jose Altuve and Cleveland's Jose Ramirez joining him in the infield.

Altuve led the fan balloting with 4.8 million votes.

Tampa Bay's Wilson Ramos will start at catcher for the American League.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.