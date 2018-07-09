        <
          Yasiel Puig leaves in fifth with oblique strain after 11th home run

          9:58 PM ET
          • Alden GonzalezESPN Staff Writer
          ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig exited Sunday's game early after suffering an injury to his right side during a fifth-inning at-bat.

          The Dodgers later announced that Puig left the game with a right intercostal oblique strain.

          Puig appeared to tweak the area around his rib cage in his first swing, on a 1-0 changeup. Then he swung hard again, fouling off a sinker before doubling over in pain. After being checked on by the Dodgers' training staff, Puig gave way to Joc Pederson, who swung through a curveball from Los Angeles Angels starter Andrew Heaney, officially recording a strikeout.

          Puig began the Freeway Series finale with a second-inning, three-run home run to straightaway center field, his second in as many days and his 11th of the season. Matt Kemp, voted a National League starter earlier in the day, has been spelling Puig in right field on occasion this season.

