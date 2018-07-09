The Baseball Tonight crew picks players who were omitted from both leagues for the MLB All-Star Game. (1:46)

Rays pitcher Chris Archer took to social media to protest teammate Blake Snell's omission from the American League All-Star roster, saying that players who vote for All-Stars "didn't do our due diligence."

In a video posted Sunday night on his Instagram account, Archer said it was "a joke" that Snell, who has the best ERA in the AL, was not a unanimous All-Star selection.

"Something like that can't happen," Archer said. "He leads the league in ERA. That means he's given up the fewest amount of runs per nine innings out of any starting pitcher in the league. ... Players, coaches, managers -- we have to do a better job with the selection process so we can put the best talent out on the field for the fans in the Midsummer Classic.

"If you didn't have him on your ballot, I hope that next year you take it a little bit more serious and put in the due diligence, because this is important."

Archer, a two-time All-Star, also posted a message on Instagram that included Snell's statistics and said he is "calling out everyone who didn't take the energy to determine who is most deserving to represent our game in the mid summer classic."

Archer tweeted his Instagram post, prompting a reply from Astros ace Justin Verlander, who was selected as an All-Star.

Also, because we vote waaay too early. Could easily punch in our votes on an iPad a couple days before instead of the old school envelope weeks before. — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) July 8, 2018

Snell, 25, is 12-4 with a 2.09 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 116 innings this season. Aside from owning the AL's best ERA among starters, he is tied for second in wins and tied for third in quality starts and opponents' batting average.

The left-hander also received support on Twitter from New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was a guest of Snell's at a Rays game earlier this season and took batting practice wearing Snell's No. 4 jersey.

@snellzilla11 NO I KNOOOO THEY LYIN.... boy u better be on that all star team!!!!! 🤬🤬🤬 — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) July 8, 2018

Snell likely will be added to the AL roster as an alternate or injury replacement. The All-Star Game will be played July 17 in Washington.