The New York Mets have placed third baseman Todd Frazier on the 10-day disabled list with a left rib cage strain.

The Mets announced the move before playing the first game of a doubleheader Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Frazier played in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays and went 0-for-3.

In other moves, New York made right-hander Jacob Rhame the team's 26th man for Monday's doubleheader and recalled lefty P.J. Conlon and third baseman Ty Kelly from Triple-A Las Vegas. Chris Flexen, Sunday's starting pitcher, was optioned to Las Vegas.