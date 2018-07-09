        <
          Mets place 3B Todd Frazier on DL with left rib cage strain

          3:11 PM ET
          ESPN

          The New York Mets have placed third baseman Todd Frazier on the 10-day disabled list with a left rib cage strain.

          The Mets announced the move before playing the first game of a doubleheader Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

          Frazier played in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays and went 0-for-3.

          In other moves, New York made right-hander Jacob Rhame the team's 26th man for Monday's doubleheader and recalled lefty P.J. Conlon and third baseman Ty Kelly from Triple-A Las Vegas. Chris Flexen, Sunday's starting pitcher, was optioned to Las Vegas.

