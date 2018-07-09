The Washington Nationals have reinstated catcher Matt Wieters from the disabled list, president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo announced Monday.

Wieters, 31, was placed on the disabled list May 11 with a left hamstring strain. Before the injury, he was batting .231 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 23 games.

Catcher Pedro Severino was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.

Severino, 24, batted .171 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 63 games this season.