Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez will have surgery on his broken pinkie finger on Tuesday, the club announced.

Vazquez broke the finger in Saturday night's game against the Kansas City Royals sliding into second base.

He will have a pin inserted into the finger.

Vazquez, the team's everyday catcher, is expected to be out six to eight weeks. Sandy Leon will take over the regular duties, with Blake Swihart also getting some work behind the plate.