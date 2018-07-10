2018 Home Run Derby: Bracket and other top things to know

Baseball Tonight debates how Bryce Harper will perform in the Home Run Derby in front of his home fans. (1:21)

How much pressure is on Harper for the Derby? (1:21)

From Washington's homegrown superstar to a pair of Cubs teammates, some of MLB's biggest sluggers are primed to swing for the fences at Nationals Park.

Here's a look at the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby bracket along with a breakdown of the eight sluggers participating in Monday's event (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPNews and streaming live on the ESPN App).

ESPN

No. 1: Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

2018 home runs: 23 | Career total: 39

Did you know: Aguilar is the first Brewers player to compete in the Home Run Derby since 2011, when Prince Fielder (lost in semis) and Rickie Weeks (lost in first round) did so.

No. 2: Bryce Harper, OF, Washington Nationals

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

2018 home runs: 22 | Career total: 172

Did you know: Harper is the only participant in this year's field with previous Home Run Derby experience (lost in 2013 final). He's also the only one with a 40-homer season (42, 2015).

3. Max Muncy, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

2018 home runs: 21 | Career total: 26

Did you know: Muncy reached 20 home runs for the season in his 183rd at-bat, making him the fastest to 20 homers in a season in franchise history, according to Elias.

4. Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros

Harry How/Getty Images

2018 home runs: 19 | Career total: 46

Did you know: Bregman, who has never played at Nationals Park, is the first Astros player to compete in the Home Run Derby since Lance Berkman in 2008.

5. Kyle Schwarber, OF, Chicago Cubs

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

2018 home runs: 17 | Career total: 63

Did you know: Schwarber's April 24 home run had a 117.1 mph exit velocity, according to Statcast, making it the second-hardest-hit homer in the National League this season.

6. Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

2018 home runs: 18 | Career total: 65

Did you know: Baez has no career home runs in seven games at Nationals Park.

7. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

2018 home runs: 16 | Career total: 182

Did you know: At 28, Freddie Freeman is the oldest participant in this year's Home Run Derby. This is the youngest field ever, with an average age of 26.39.

8. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

2018 home runs: 14 | Career total: 32

Did you know: Hoskins' four home runs at Nationals Park match the most by a visitor there since the start of the 2017 season.