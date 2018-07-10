2018 Home Run Derby: Bracket and other top things to know

From Washington's homegrown superstar to a pair of Cubs teammates, some of MLB's biggest sluggers are primed to swing for the fences at Nationals Park.
Here's a look at the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby bracket along with a breakdown of the eight sluggers participating in Monday's event (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPNews and streaming live on the ESPN App).
No. 1: Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers
2018 home runs: 23 | Career total: 39
Did you know: Aguilar is the first Brewers player to compete in the Home Run Derby since 2011, when Prince Fielder (lost in semis) and Rickie Weeks (lost in first round) did so.
No. 2: Bryce Harper, OF, Washington Nationals
2018 home runs: 22 | Career total: 172
Did you know: Harper is the only participant in this year's field with previous Home Run Derby experience (lost in 2013 final). He's also the only one with a 40-homer season (42, 2015).
3. Max Muncy, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers
2018 home runs: 21 | Career total: 26
Did you know: Muncy reached 20 home runs for the season in his 183rd at-bat, making him the fastest to 20 homers in a season in franchise history, according to Elias.
4. Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros
2018 home runs: 19 | Career total: 46
Did you know: Bregman, who has never played at Nationals Park, is the first Astros player to compete in the Home Run Derby since Lance Berkman in 2008.
5. Kyle Schwarber, OF, Chicago Cubs
2018 home runs: 17 | Career total: 63
Did you know: Schwarber's April 24 home run had a 117.1 mph exit velocity, according to Statcast, making it the second-hardest-hit homer in the National League this season.
6. Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs
2018 home runs: 18 | Career total: 65
Did you know: Baez has no career home runs in seven games at Nationals Park.
7. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves
2018 home runs: 16 | Career total: 182
Did you know: At 28, Freddie Freeman is the oldest participant in this year's Home Run Derby. This is the youngest field ever, with an average age of 26.39.
8. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies
2018 home runs: 14 | Career total: 32
Did you know: Hoskins' four home runs at Nationals Park match the most by a visitor there since the start of the 2017 season.