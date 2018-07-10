        <
          Astros' Gerrit Cole, second in AL strikeouts, on bereavement list

          2:52 PM ET
          ESPN

          Houston Astros starter Gerrit Cole, who is second in the American League with 169 strikeouts, was placed on the bereavement list, the team announced Tuesday.

          To fill his roster spot, the Astros recalled outfielder Jake Marisnick from Triple-A Fresno.

          Cole, who had 11 strikeouts in a 2-0 loss to the A's on Monday, trails only Boston's Chris Sale (176) in strikeouts entering Tuesday's games.

          While on the bereavement list, Cole, who is 9-2 with a 2.57 ERA, must sit out at least three games and can't miss more than seven.

          Marisnick, who was sent down Saturday but had not played a game for Fresno, is hitting .190 this season with seven home runs and 19 RBIs.

