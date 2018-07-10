        <
          Mariners put Felix Hernandez on disabled list

          3:32 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Seattle Mariners put right-hander Felix Hernandez on the 10-day disabled list with a sore back.

          Hernandez, 32, is 8-7 with a 5.13 ERA in 19 starts with the Mariners this season.

          The six-time All-Star and one-time ace of the staff has the highest ERA in the starting rotation for the Mariners, who are 57-34 -- three games back of the Houston Astros in the AL West and second in the wild-card standings.

          In other roster moves, the Mariners recalled infielder Gordon Beckham and right-hander Nick Rumbelow from Triple-A Tacoma, and outfielder John Andreoli was optioned to Tacoma.

