Cleveland Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall, who is on his third DL stint with calf problems in a calendar year, will miss the next eight to 10 weeks because of his nagging left calf injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Manager Terry Francona said last week that Chisenhall would miss "considerable time." A second medical opinion confirmed the severity of the injury.

Chisenhall suffered a Grade 3 strain of his left calf muscle while warming up before a July 2 game in Kansas City. He previously spent two months on the disabled list with a strained right calf before being activated on June 5.

Chisenhall is leading the Indians with a .321 batting average in 29 games and has 11 home runs and 46 RBIs.

He also missed about seven weeks last season with another left calf strain.

Cleveland also placed right-hander Josh Tomlin -- its longest-tenured player in his ninth season -- on the DL with a strained right hamstring.

Tomlin has allowed a team-high 21 homers in 49 innings, including three in his past five appearances. He gave up a two-run shot to Cincinnati's Scott Schebler in the ninth inning of a 7-5 loss Monday.

