          Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo reaches base in 48th consecutive game

          8:39 PM ET
          • ESPN

          With a walk in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo has reached base in 48 consecutive games, the longest streak in baseball this year.

          Choo, just named to his first All-Star Game, tied teammate Joey Votto (48 straight in 2015) for the longest in the past 10 years; the last longer streak was Kevin Millar with 52 straight games in 2007 for the Baltimore Orioles.

          Ted Williams has the all-time record with a consecutive-game on-base streak of 84, set in 1949. Joe DiMaggio is second with 74 consecutive games reaching base in 1941. Williams also has the third-longest streak, with 69 in 1941.

