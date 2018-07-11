Five Eastern League All-Stars (not named Tim Tebow) to watch

You already know all about the 30-year-old former Heisman winner turned outfielder playing in the Eastern League All-Star Game in Trenton, New Jersey, on Wednesday night. But Tim Tebow isn't the only reason to tune in for the fun. Here are five Eastern League prospects worth checking out:

Bo Bichette, shortstop, Toronto Blue Jays: The shortstop on the most well-known team in the minors, Bichette is holding his own in the Eastern League as a 20-year-old. After coming into the season as Keith Law's No. 17 ranked prospect, Dante's son has hit .267/.326./.430 for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats thus far in 2018.

Brendan Rodgers, shortstop, Colorado Rockies: Though there is some question to Rodgers' future position in Colorado, he is showing what all the hype is about at the plate in Hartford this season. Keith Law's No. 29 prospect going into the season, Rodgers has slashed .273/.336/.518 while belting 17 home runs and driving in 58 runs at the All-Star break.

Ke'Bryan Hayes, third baseman, Pittsburgh Pirates: The son of former major league third baseman Charlie Hayes, the Pirates' top position-player prospect is raking in Altoona as a 21-year-old. Known for his glovework at the hot corner, Hayes landed at No. 61 on Keith Law's preseason list.

Ryan Mountcastle, third baseman, Baltimore Orioles: A rare bright spot in a down year for the Orioles, Mountcastle has been one of the best bats in minor league baseball so far this season. Though the 21-year-old's long-term position on the diamond remains up in the air, a bat that can hit .316/.366/.509 as Mountcastle has this year plays just about anywhere.

Cavan Biggio, second baseman, Toronto Blue Jays: A late-blooming hitter with a famous father, Biggio has turned heads as a prospect with his strong first half in New Hampshire. Teaming with fellow sons of major leaguers Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr., the 23-year-old Biggio has already belted 19 home runs this season after hitting just 11 total in two minor league seasons entering 2018.

Bummer alert: Though selected for the team, Vlad Guerrero Jr. won't be playing Wednesday due to the knee injury that has kept him out of action since June 6.