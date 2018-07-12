The Brewers celebrate Jesus Aguilar's first-ever trip to the All-Star Game as the Brewers 1B wins the Final Vote. (0:55)

Jean Segura and Jesus Aguilar are headed to the All-Star Game.

The Seattle Mariners shortstop and Milwaukee Brewers first baseman won the online fan votes for the 32nd and final roster spots on the American League and National League teams, respectively.

"It was unbelievable,'' Segura said. "I can't believe all those people around the world, the fans, the marketing, the organization, the people in Seattle, my teammates, even Felix [Hernandez] yesterday going around the city trying to get some votes for me. It just feels amazing. It feels special. You come from another country and you see how the people support you around the world, it makes it even more special.''

Aguilar, 28, drew 20.2 million votes to secure his first All-Star selection. His total was the second-highest in the history of the All-Star Final Vote, trailing only Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Justin Turner's 20.8 million votes last year.

The Venezuelan was tied for the National League lead with 23 home runs and becomes the fourth Milwaukee player headed to the game.

"The campaign was unbelievable -- the people in Wisconsin and around the world really supported me,'' Aguilar said. "It's a great thing.''

Brewers outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich had already been chosen, along with reliever Josh Hader.

Aguilar has 67 RBIs, including 12 in his past seven games, and is batting .307.

"I'm swinging really good right now,'' he said.

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt finished second in the NL balloting, followed by Max Muncy of the Dodgers, Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals and Matt Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Belt thanked the fans, his teammates and San Francisco's social media crew for the efforts to get him in the All-Star Game.

"I was told Russia actually interfered with this election," Belt quipped.

Segura, 28, snagged the last AL spot with 13.6 million votes. He was followed by Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario and Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

The Seattle shortstop was batting .329 and ranked second in the majors with 116 hits. He will join Mariners teammates Nelson Cruz, Edwin Diaz and Mitch Haniger at the All-Star Game. Segura, who made the NL All-Star squad in 2013 with Milwaukee, is the first Seattle player to win the fan voting for the final spot.

The 89th All-Star Game will be held Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.