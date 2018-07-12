Tim Tebow doubles in his first at-bat, but doesn't reach base the remainder of the game in the Eastern League All-Star Game. (1:44)

Tim Tebow's first all-star game appearance started great but ended with a loss.

Tebow doubled in his first at-bat, then watched his East team lose to the West in a hitting competition after the teams were tied at 4-4 following nine innings of Wednesday night's Eastern League all-star game in Trenton, New Jersey.

Tebow, who plays for the Mets' Double-A affiliate in Binghamton, started as the East's designated hitter and hit ninth, going 1-for-4 with the opposite-field double and a strikeout. He played all nine innings.

Editor's Picks Gators to induct Tebow into ring of honor Former quarterback Tim Tebow, who led Florida to two national titles, will become just the sixth player to be inducted into the ring of honor at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The East rallied to tie the game with one run in the ninth. That led to the hitting competition. Each manager selected one batter from his team to hit as many balls as he could in two minutes.

Home runs were worth 100 points, balls hit to left and right were five, and balls hit to center 10.

Will Craig of Altoona hit two HRs en route to 305 points to beat Reading's Zach Green (275 points) to give the West the win.