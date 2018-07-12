Yoenis Cespedes is willing to shift from the outfield to play first base for the New York Mets, according to a report.

Cespedes, who has been out since May 13 with hip flexor and chronic heel injuries, has been taking ground balls at first base while rehabbing in Port St. Lucie, a source told the New York Daily News.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters Wednesday that Cespedes, who only played 81 games in 2017, isn't running the bases and isn't close to playing in rehab games, but he "is definitely progressing."

"He feels better and better and is getting to do more and more activity," Callaway said. "So he's getting closer, is probably all I can say at this point."

Cespedes, who has 162 career home runs in his seven seasons, is hitting .255 this season with eight homers and 28 RBIs.