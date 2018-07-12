        <
        >

          Twins' Logan Morrison goes on 10-day DL with left hip injury

          7:54 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have placed designated hitter/first baseman Logan Morrison on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip injury.

          The move was made before Minnesota's game Thursday against Tampa Bay, making room for utility infielder Ehire Adrianza's reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list.

          Morrison is batting just .193 in his first season with the Twins, with a .654 OPS and 11 home runs and 31 RBIs in 264 at-bats. He described his problem as chronic and said before the game he's planning to return when he's eligible July 22.

          Adrianza, who was out with a strained left hamstring, is hitting .261 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 188 at-bats. He missed only 10 games.

