ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels right-hander Garrett Richards has opted to have season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair ulnar collateral ligament damage in his right elbow.

Richards, who will become a free agent at the end of the season, is 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA. He was given the option of undergoing the surgery or taking a non-surgical approach and had been weighing the decision overnight.

This is the third consecutive season Richards has dealt with an arm injury.

Garrett Richards had made 16 starts for the Angels this season, his most since 2015. AP Photo/Gail Burton

The right-hander had been limited to six starts each of the past two seasons. He missed most of 2016 due to a UCL injury and suffered from biceps nerve irritation last year.

In 2016, he opted not to have surgery for the UCL issue, opting instead for stem-cell and platelet-rich plasma treatment.

Richards, 30, had made 16 starts this season, his most since 2015. He made his second start Tuesday since returning from the 10-day disabled list because of a left hamstring strain.

He gave up three runs on four hits over 2⅔ innings and left the game in the middle of an at-bat in the third inning against Seattle's Nelson Cruz.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.