ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels right-hander Garrett Richards has opted to have season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair ulnar collateral ligament damage in his right elbow.
Richards, who will become a free agent at the end of the season, is 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA. He was given the option of undergoing the surgery or taking a non-surgical approach and had been weighing the decision overnight.
This is the third consecutive season Richards has dealt with an arm injury.
The right-hander had been limited to six starts each of the past two seasons. He missed most of 2016 due to a UCL injury and suffered from biceps nerve irritation last year.
In 2016, he opted not to have surgery for the UCL issue, opting instead for stem-cell and platelet-rich plasma treatment.
Richards, 30, had made 16 starts this season, his most since 2015. He made his second start Tuesday since returning from the 10-day disabled list because of a left hamstring strain.
He gave up three runs on four hits over 2⅔ innings and left the game in the middle of an at-bat in the third inning against Seattle's Nelson Cruz.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.