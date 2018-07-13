Chase Utley plans to hold a news conference Friday in Los Angeles to announce that he will retire at the end of the 2018 season, sources told ESPN.

Utley plans to play out the rest of this season, but he will not return in 2019, when would be in the second year of a two-year, $2 million contract.

Utley is a six-time All-Star over 16 major league seasons. He achieved the bulk of his success with the Philadelphia Phillies, making five All-Star teams and winning four Silver Slugger awards between 2006 and 2010. He's a .276 hitter with 259 career major league home runs.

The Phillies traded Utley to the Los Angeles Dodgers in August 2015 for minor leaguers Darnell Sweeney and John Richy. Utley is the latest member of the Phillies' 2008 World Series team to announce his retirement.

He joins former teammates Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino, both of whom recently announced that they were done playing. Utley's announcement comes 10 days before the Dodgers will make their only appearance in Philadelphia this season. The teams will play a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park from July 23 to 25.