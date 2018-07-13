The Seattle Mariners on Friday placed left-hander James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list, a day after he left a start in the first inning with lower back stiffness.

Paxton threw only 17 pitches in two-thirds of an inning Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three runs on three hits, including two home runs, before he was removed.

While the injury is not believed to be serious, the Mariners said after the game that they could put Paxton on the DL to add a player to the roster for this weekend's interleague series at Colorado.

"Going out in the first inning, you can tell right from the get-go that he was not right,'' manager Scott Servais said Thursday. "He wanted to give it a go and try to battle through it but you could see that it was not the typical James Paxton."

Servais said then that he expects Paxton to come out of the All-Star break and "be ready to go."

In the corresponding roster moves, Seattle recalled right-handers Christian Bergman and Casey Lawrence, and selected Mike Morin from Triple-A Tacoma. Infielder Gordon Beckham and right-hander Nick Rumbelow were sent to Tacoma.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.