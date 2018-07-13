        <
          Aroldis Chapman to skip All-Star Game to rest knee tendinitis

          5:29 PM ET
          • ESPN

          New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has pulled out of the All-Star Game, saying Friday it was a difficult decision but that he wants to rest because of knee tendinitis.

          Houston Astros right-hander Charlie Morton (11-2) has been named to the American League All-Star team to replace him.

          Chapman, among the AL leaders with 25 saves and a 1.38 ERA, said a week off would be good for him to be fresh for the second half.

          He is, however, available Friday night and for the rest of the Yankees' series against the Indians in Cleveland.

