Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with left knee inflammation.

Pujols, 38, is hitting .251 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs through 86 games this season.

On Thursday night, Pujols homered twice, the 629th and 630th home runs of his career, to tie Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth on the all-time home runs list.

Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), Alex Rodriguez (696) and Willie Mays (660) are ahead of Pujols, who has three years left on the 10-year, $240 million free-agent deal he signed with the Angels in 2012.