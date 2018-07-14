Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez left Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a sprained right ankle the team announced.

Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, left, and Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are both tended to by trainers after colliding on a play at first base Saturday. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Rodriguez was cruising against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning when he ran to cover first base on a grounder by Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel.

First baseman Blake Swihart's throw was behind Rodriguez, who leaped to catch the throw and also to avoid a sliding Gurriel at the bag. As he landed, Rodriguez's right ankle appeared to bend awkwardly.

Trainers from both teams tended to Rodriguez and Gurriel, who initially stayed in the game. Rodriguez, who was replaced by right-hander Heath Hembree, had pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Toronto.

X-rays were negative.