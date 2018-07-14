ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves have placed closer Arodys Vizcaino on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

It is Vizcaino's second stint on the DL with the shoulder problem in four weeks. He was activated on July 3 after missing eight games.

Vizcaino has 15 saves in 17 chances, but has been unavailable at times because of soreness in the shoulder. He has thrown three scoreless innings since coming off the DL.

A.J. Minter, who has four saves in a more prominent role this season, could be the primary replacement for Vizcaino.

Right-hander Peter Moylan was reinstated from the 10-day DL before Saturday's game against Arizona.